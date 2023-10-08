Seat Sale as low as P88 being offered by CEB

277 SHARES Share Tweet

A seat sale running from October 1 to 15, 2023, allows travelers to book their flights to all domestic destinations for as low as P88 one-way base fare. Cebu Pacific (CEB) said that international destinations are also on sale where upon booking, travelers can also fly immediately until April 30, 2024.

CEB spokesperson Carmina Romero said this is perfect for those who want to travel immediately and those who are planning for their summer vacations next year.

“With CEB’s latest seat sale offer, more will be able to enjoy the unique delicacies and exciting water adventures in Bacolod, Cagayan De Oro, and Iloilo and explore the bustling metropolis and eat all you can in Taipei, Hong Kong, and Singapore with direct flights from Manila, Cebu and Clark,” she said.

Romero added that passengers with existing Travel Funds may use these to pay for flights and other add-ons. Apart from the Travel Fund, other payment options such as payment centers, credit or debit cards, and e-wallets may also be used.