Sec. Gatchalian presents DSWD’s disaster preparedness program at Kapihan sa Manila Bay

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian outlined the DSWD’s disaster preparedness strategies and the ongoing relief efforts in calamity-affected areas during the Kapihan sa Manila Bay News Forum on Wednesday (November 26).

Secretary Gatchalian discussed the Buong Bansa Handa (BBH) program as the DSWD’s primary disaster-readiness initiative, affirming President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s order to ensure that no Filipino experiences hunger during times of crisis.

The DSWD chief stressed the need to increase the budget for the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program to help families recover immediately after calamities, noting that the Senate is currently reviewing this proposal as part of its ongoing budget deliberations.

The Kapihan sa Manila Bay is hosted by veteran journalist Marichu Villanueva every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Café Adriatico in Malate, Manila. (KB)

