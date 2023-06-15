Sec. Gatchalian receives rice donations from China

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian personally receives on Thursday (June 15), the first batch of donations of rice and other food items from the People’s Republic of China during the ceremonial turnover at Pier 15, South Harbor, Manila.

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian and Political Commissar of Dalian Naval Academy Rear Admiral Su Yinsheng handed over the first batch of donations composed of 502 bags of 25-kg rice; 100 bags of 12-kg rice; 20 boxes of fast noodles; 20 boxes of biscuits and 50 boxes of flour.

The Chinese government will add another 3,600 bags of 25-kg rice to complete the 4,202 bags or 103,750 kilograms of rice and other food donations.