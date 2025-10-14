Home>News>Environment>Sec Lotilla Leads Dialogue on Nature-Based Solutions
Environment

Sec Lotilla Leads Dialogue on Nature-Based Solutions

Journal Online0
CarbonPH Coalition

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla led a dialogue with leaders from the private sector to advance discussions on policies overseeing forest carbon projects and the operationalization of Article 6 in the country. Member companies of the CarbonPH Coalition and NBS Industry Group participated in the meeting yesterday. Held at the DENR Central Office in Quezon City, the discussions underscored the importance of strong collaboration between government and business to encourage investments in nature-based solutions that help to advance the Philippines’ climate goals.

By working together, the DENR and its partners in the private sector are paving the way for practical and sustainable solutions that protect natural resources, promote socio-economic co-benefits beyond carbon, and ensure a healthier future for generations to come.

CarbonPH Coalition

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

Miscellaneous

PEZA disgruntled employees file raps vs OIC before Ombudsman

Journal Online
SOME disgruntled employees of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) had recently filed usurpation of authority charge and other raps
DSWD Logo
Provincial

PBBM leads aid distribution in Gingoog City

Journal Online
“Ginagawa namin ang lahat upang makauwi na kayo at makabalik na kayo sa inyong mga tahanan, at makabalik sa inyong
Provincial

Farmer-cum-quarry operator gunned down in Cabanatuan

VOCP
CABANATUAN CITY -- A farmer-cum-quarry operator was gunned down by two unidentified men in this city on Tuesday night. City
Metro

Sinas unveils COVID facility in Bicutan

VOCP
NATIONAL Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director, Major General Debold M. Sinas yesterday led the unveiling of a COVID-19 treatment