Sec Lotilla Leads Dialogue on Nature-Based Solutions

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla led a dialogue with leaders from the private sector to advance discussions on policies overseeing forest carbon projects and the operationalization of Article 6 in the country. Member companies of the CarbonPH Coalition and NBS Industry Group participated in the meeting yesterday. Held at the DENR Central Office in Quezon City, the discussions underscored the importance of strong collaboration between government and business to encourage investments in nature-based solutions that help to advance the Philippines’ climate goals.

By working together, the DENR and its partners in the private sector are paving the way for practical and sustainable solutions that protect natural resources, promote socio-economic co-benefits beyond carbon, and ensure a healthier future for generations to come.