Secretary Gatchalian at the Post-SONA Discussion

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian joins fellow Cabinet secretaries National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, , Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Chairperson Prospero De Vera III in the 2023 Post-SONA Discussion on Poverty Reduction on Wednesday (July 26) in Pasay City.

Secretary Gatchalian served as panelist in the discussion wherein he highlighted the newly-piloted WALANG GUTOM 2027: Food Stamp Program (FSP) of the Marcos Administration.

Also attending the Post-SONA event were Department of Education (DepEd) Undersecretary Michael Wesley Poa, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Undersecretary Maria Anthonette Velasco-Allones Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Deputy Director General Rosanna Urdaneta, and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary Marlo Iringan.

Post-SONA Discussion on Environmental Protection and Disaster Management

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian serves as a panelist during the Post-SONA Discussion on Environmental Protection and Disaster Management on Wednesday (July 26).

Secretary Gatchalian was joined by Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Renato Solidum Jr., Climate Change Commission (CCC) Secretary Robert Borje, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary Marlo Iringan, and Department of Energy (DOE) Assistant Secretary Mylene Capongcol as resource speakers in the event.