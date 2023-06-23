499 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – LTGEN FERNYL G BUCA PAF, Commander of Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM), AFP paid a courtesy call to LTGEN ROMEO S BRAWNER JR PA, Commanding General of the Philippine Army, at Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on June 22 to further strengthen their inter-operability in maintaining peace and security in the region and combatting emerging threats.

During the meeting, LTGEN BUCA expressed gratitude for the Philippine Army’s support and highlighted their crucial role in NOLCOM’s operational strength.

Subsequently, LTGEN BUCA met VICE ADMIRAL TORIBIO ADACI JR., Flag Officer-in-Command of the Philippine Navy, at Naval Station Jose Andrada in Manila. The focus was on enhancing maritime security operations and joint efforts to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty.

Both Commanders emphasized the significance of maritime security and identified areas of collaboration, including joint patrols and comprehensive training programs.

NOLCOM, with the largest maritime domain, relies on the Navy to secure borders, and vital sea lanes, and maintain maritime domain awareness.

NOLCOM is the AFP’s Unified Command in charge of ensuring the peace and security of both land and maritime domains within its purview with a focus on regions 1, 2, 3, and CAR, NOLCOM’s responsibilities span diverse terrains, from the rugged landscapes of the Cordillera Administrative Region to the coastal areas along the Luzon coastline.