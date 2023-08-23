Seminars for Youth Protection in Manila successful – Mayor Honey

277 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Manila city government announced the success of its program aimed at protecting the city’s youth.

Mayor Honey Lacuna said the Manila Peace and Order Council led by the Liga ng mga Barangay which is headed by its president Councilor Lei Lacuna, successfully held a series of Mental Health and Child Protection seminars themed, “Kapakanan at Kaligtasan ng Kabataan Prayoridad ng Barangayan.”

The seminars were conducted at the San Andres Sports Complex.

Each of the city’s 896 barangays was tasked to assign two representatives to join the seminars.

The attendees are then expected to cascade the information he learned down to their fellow barangay workers.

Said seminars were scheduled per district and then held from August 18 up to August 24, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mayor Honey underscored the importance of barangays knowing how to handle issues that affect the children, specially those who are in conflict with law.