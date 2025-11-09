Sen. Erwin asks DSWD to intervene on reported mislabeled aid forms of Cebu typhoon victims

416 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is being called upon by Senate Social Justice Committee Chairman Erwin Tulfo to ensure that the victims of Typhoon Tino receive the appropriate amount of government assistance amid reported complaints of discrimination in Cebu.

“Nakakalungkot at nakakagalit ang mga balitang may mga mislabeling na ginawa ang ibang mga barangay personnel sa DSWD forms ng ilang mga biktima ng Bagyong Tino sa lalawigan ng Cebu. Hindi ito ang unang pagkakataong nangyari ang ganitong insidente at nakakadismaya na patuloy na nagaganap ang diskriminasyon sa mga biktima ng sakuna,” Sen. Erwin said.

A former DSWD Secretary now serving in the Senate, Tulfo made the statement after a resident of Purok Isla Verde in Talisay City, Cebu complained that a barangay official had marked his flood-ravaged house as only “partially-damaged” on the DSWD assistance form.

“Kilala ko si Sec. Rex Gatchalian at sure akong hindi rin niya ito magugustuhan. Hindi siya papayag na may ganyang nangyayari. Nakikita naman natin na mabilis ang aksyon ng DSWD lalo na sa mga kalamidad kaya alam kong di makakalusot kay Sec. Rex ang ganitong mga gawain sa ayuda,” he said.

“Double whammy na ito kung biktima na sila ng kalamidad tapos magiging biktima pa sila uli ng manipulasyon sa pamamahagi ng ayuda,” he stressed.

It will be recalled that in July, Tulfo filed Senate Bill No. 254 or the proposed “Anti-Discrimination in the Delivery of Social Protection Programs Act” as one of his priority bills in the 20th Congress.

Tulfo’s SBN 254 seeks to penalize selective, discretionary and discriminatory acts committed by government employees in the delivery of social protection programs to its beneficiaries to ensure fair and equitable distribution to all qualified individuals and families.

“From the word itself, it’s an ‘aid’ for the people, so it must be given to the people nothing less,” the lawmaker further concluded.