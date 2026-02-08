Sen. Erwin Tulfo calls for swift passage of WPS Education Bill

Sen. Erwin Tulfo wants information on the West Philippine Sea to be included in the educational curriculum. (JERRY S. TAN)

A call was made by Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Chairman Erwin Tulfo on his fellow lawmakers to fast-track the passage into law of Senate Bill No. 1625, or the “West Philippine Sea (WPS) Education Act.”

He said the measure seeks to institutionalize a specialized curriculum in both basic and higher education focused on the country’s maritime territories, noting that despite being a critical point of Philippine sovereignty, many Filipinos are seemingly in the dark about the West Philippine Sea.

“We must integrate this into our education system. We have to act now. I urge my colleagues to conduct a hearing on this as soon as possible. Time is of the essence in ensuring that Filipinos are well-informed on the situation in the WPS,” Tulfo said.

Under his proposed measure, age-appropriate learning materials will be integrated into the syllabi in basic and higher education. These materials will include, among others, internationally recognized facts, Supreme Court decisions and relevant laws on the WPS.

Developing the materials and training will be a collaboration of the Department of Education (DepEd), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (NAMRIA), National Security Council (NSC), Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and other relevant government agencies.

Tulfo said that once the law is enacted, DepEd will be mandated to carry out appropriate training for teachers and educators assigned to teach the WPS curriculum.

“Embedding the country’s stance into the education system will be bolstered by rigorous awareness campaigns. The media will play a huge role as we roll out a nationwide information campaign on our maritime rights, the protection of marine ecosystems, and accurate public discourse,” Tulfo stated.

Said proposed bill also encourages State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) to increase research and studies on maritime security, governance and the welfare of coastal communities.

He stressed that “we can only fight for our rights if we know what those rights are. If we delay this, we remain susceptible to disinformation and propaganda that could reshape the mindset of the next generation regarding the West Philippine Sea.”