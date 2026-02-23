Home>News>Sen. Erwin Tulfo, Chinese ambassador in historic meet arranged by DFA
Sen. Erwin Tulfo, Chinese ambassador in historic meet arranged by DFA

Itchie G. Cabayan8
Chine PH historic meet
(from left) Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan, Senate Foreign Relations Panel Chairman Erwin Tulfo and Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Theresa Lozada engage in a meeting to maintain good relations between the Philippines and China.

ALL’s well that ends well.

A historic meeting took place among Senate Foreign Relations Panel Chairman Erwin Tulfo, Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan and Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Theresa Lozada.

Sources intimated that in the said meeting, an agreement was reached for the holding of continuous dialogue and diplomatic meetings rather than public discourse.

It was learned that the luncheon meeting which took place on Monday was facilitated by the DFA at a restaurant in Pasay City and lasted for over an hour.

There, the said officials engaged in a dialogue mainly focused on maintaining open communication lines between the Philippines and China through diplomatic channels.

The meeting, marked by utmost cordiality, was aimed at fostering good relations between the two countries.

DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

