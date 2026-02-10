Home>News>Nation>Sen. Erwin Tulfo saddened by passing of Indonesian ambassador Widjojo, cites latter’s legacy
Nation

Sen. Erwin Tulfo saddened by passing of Indonesian ambassador Widjojo, cites latter’s legacy

Itchie G. Cabayan3
Erwin Tulfo
Sen. Erwin Tulfo thanks and cites legacy of the late H.E. Agus Widjojo, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia to the Philippines. (JERRY S. TAN)

Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Chairman Sen. Erwin Tulfo said he is deeply saddened by the passing of H.E. Agus Widjojo, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia to the Philippines.

At the same time, Tulfo expressed gratitude to the late Ambassador “for all his efforts to cooperate with the Philippines in various important sectors, especially public health.”

The Senator noted that since his appointment as envoy to the Philippines in 2022, H.E. Widjojo has been a key figure in maintaining a collaborative relationship between the Philippines and Indonesia.

He said that more than a seasoned diplomat, Ambassador Widjojo was also a tireless advocate for regional cooperation.

“His wisdom and steadfast presence in the diplomatic corps will be profoundly missed,” Tulfo said.

“Ultimately, Ambassador Widjojo will be remembered as a man of honor who personified the principles of balance and “Bhinneka Tunggal Ika” (Unity in Diversity)—values that remain essential to global harmony. I join the family of Ambassador Widjojo and the people of Indonesia in celebrating the remarkable legacy of a true leader, patriot and diplomat,” Sen. Erwin added.

DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

