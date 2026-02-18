Sen. Erwin Tulfo’s bill seeking one-day ayuda processing, less requirements, passed on final reading

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Senate Bill No. 155, known as the Direkta at Agad na Lingap at Interbensiyon (DALI) Act, which seeks to eliminate unnecessary documentary requirements in accessing government aid and ensuring its release within the day, has been passed on third and final reading at the Senate.

Senator Erwin Tulfo, who filed the said bill, said: “For too long, our kababayans have been burdened by excessive and repetitive documentary requirements. These requirements cost them time, money, and sometimes dignity.”

According to Sen. Tulfo, the bill ensures that government assistance becomes truly accessible, inclusive, efficient and responsive.

“This is a reform rooted in social justice. It affirms a simple principle: Assistance should be given with compassion, not complication,” said Tulfo, who is also chair of the Senate Social Justice, Welfare, and Rural Development Panel.

He explained that the DALI Act will mandate government agencies to require only three documents when availing of financial assistance: a valid government-issued ID; billing statement from hospital, clinic, or funeral parlor and an original or certified true copy of a medical certificate or medical abstract with complete details.

Upon submission of the complete documents, SBN 155 directs the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, PhilHealth, and other national and local agencies and offices concerns to process the requests for ayuda within the day.

Further requests submitted on weekends, holidays, or outside official working hours shall be processed on the next working day.

If the beneficiaries are not capable of submitting the requirements, their relatives within the fourth degree of consanguinity or affinity, or a legal guardian, may be allowed to request financial aid, through an authorization letter with valid IDs of both the beneficiary and the representative.

Digital requests for government aid will also be accommodated once SBN 155 is enacted into law, as it directs the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to develop and use the eGov PH Super App or other digital systems for this purpose.

In cases of undue delays, excessive documentary requirements, and other forms of non-compliance, the DSWD and other concerned agencies shall coordinate with the Anti-Red Tape Authority to ensure full compliance to the proposed law and the Ease of Doing Business Act.

The bill was approved by the Senate on a vote of 19-0-0.