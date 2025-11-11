Sen. Erwin urges Sierra Madre protection, total activity ban and environmental laws enforcement

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Describing the role of the Sierra Madre Mountain Range during the height of Super Typhoon Uwan’s recent onslaught as resembling a mother who would always protect her kids from danger or destruction., Senator Erwin T. Tulfo urged colleagues to step up efforts to safeguard the said mountain.

In a privileged speech, Tulfo who is also Senate Environment Panel Vice Chairman, said: “Just last Saturday and Sunday, when Super Typhoon Uwan hit Luzon, we once again witnessed the resilience of the Sierra Madre. She was the one who stopped the storm, held back the fury of the wind, and saved millions of lives in Luzon.”

She quietly fulfilled his duty as our savior once again – like a mother who hid her children from the deadly lash of the storm,” the senator added.

The Sierra Madre is the longest mountain range in the Philippines, stretching over 540 kilometers along the eastern coast of Luzon.

Acting as a natural shield against typhoons from the Pacific Ocean, the range runs from Cagayan in the north to Quezon in the south.

Tulfo recalled that the Sierra Madre has saved Luzon countless times — from worse damages brought by Typhoon Yolanda, Rolly, Paeng and now Uwan.

“But who will save the Sierra Madre? It cannot speak for itself. It cannot march to this hall. It cannot plead for mercy against bulldozers and chainsaws. It relies on us — the people’s representatives — to give it voice and legal protection,” the Senator said.

Tulfo noted that “mining operations continue to carve scars upon its slopes. Illegal logging and quarrying, erode its soil. Infrastructure and resort developments threaten to fragment its forests.”

Despite the enactment of Republic Act No. 9125, or the Northern Sierra Madre Natural Park Act of 2001, which aims to protect it, the implementation of the provisions that should have protected the country’s remaining natural resources are inadequate and weak.

“I call for the immediate review and approval of the implementation of protection for the Sierra Madre. Stricter bans are needed on any harmful mining, logging, and construction of all types of resorts, whether for vacation or permanent residence, along with providing nature-based livelihoods to indigenous and local communities who are the true guardians of nature,” Tulfo stressed.

He added: “the Sierra Madre is willing to sacrifice itself for our salvation, isn’t it time for us to save it in return?”

Senator Raffy Tulfo expressed his support for Sen. Erwin’s privilege speech, slamming the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) over the alleged Environmental Compliance Certificate-for-sale and for being reactive rather than proactive in protecting the environment.

Too, Senators JV Ejercito, Risa Hontiveros, Loren Legarda, and Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano backed Senator Erwin Tulfo’s call to protect Sierra Madre.