Sen. Erwin wants faster death benefit distribution for barangay officials via transfer of funds from DBM to DILG

In an effort to make the distribution of death benefits of barangay officials quicker, Senator Erwin Tulfo is seeking for the transfer of the budget for the purpose from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

During the Senate deliberation for the 2026 DBM budget on Tuesday, Sen. Erwin pointed out the tedious process for the family of a barangay official to avail of the death benefits, where a claimant needs to go to the DILG provincial office, regional office and central office afterwards.

Noting that the additional layers of the process is due to the funds being lodged in the DBM budget, the Senator said: “It might come only at the first death anniversary of the departed barangay official, because for instance, the family of the barangay official is from an island, they have to go to the provincial DILG then regional DILG, then DILG Central. That might take up time to the point that they will only receive the P22,000 worth of death benefits during the first death anniversary.

Sen. Erwin, who is Senate Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development Chairman, also suggested that the funds for death benefits be transferred to the DILG for swifter implementation.

“Can we transfer the funds from DBM to DILG, instead? This will be easier for the family of the barangay official, especially those who live in far-flung areas,” said Sen. Erwin.

The sentiment was echoed by Senate Finance Chairman Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, who said that due to the “complicated” process, family of barangay officials who died, tend not to claim it anymore, even as he expressed commitment to adopt Sen. Erwin’s recommendation.

“So, we’ll thank you Senator Erwin for that suggestion and thank you very much for taking the cudgels of our barangay officials. This might be a small fund compared to the other line items but it goes a long way for our barangay officials,” Gatchalian declared.

Sen. Erwin meantime surmised that many of barangay officials may not even know about the said death benefit, citing his encounters with them.

“Even in Metro Manila, when you ask the barangay officials, they will tell you that they do not have any benefits. But it turns out that they have death benefits from the DBM. They might not know about this,” remarked Tulfo.

Tulfo, Social Welfare chief turned lawmaker, then recommended a wider information dissemination campaign for barangay officials so they will become aware of the benefits.

It was learned that the said death benefits which have a P50-million allocation in the 2026 budget, cover the barangay chairman, barangay council members, barangay treasurer, barangay secretary, the sangguniang kabataan members and people’s representatives.

Sen. Tulfo said the family of a departed barangay chairman who died during his term can receive P22,000 of death benefits, while the family of departed barangay council members, barangay treasurer, barangay secretary, the sangguniang kabataan members and people’s representatives who died during their term can receive P12,000 death and burial benefits.