Sen. Imee Marcos defends DSWD budget at senate plenary deliberations

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian sits beside Senator Imee Marcos as the good senator responds to queries from her fellow senators during the Senate plenary deliberations of the proposed DSWD 2024 budget on Thursday (November 16). Senator Marcos is the sponsor of the DSWD budget.

During the deliberations, Senator Aquilino Pimentel Jr congratulated the DSWD on the implementation of the latest agency innovation, the Food Stamp Program.

Joining Secretary Gatchalian in the Senate plenary deliberations were the members of the Department’s executive and management committees as well as the attached agencies of DSWD.