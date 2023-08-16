Sen. Jinggoy Estrada pays last respects to VM Danny Lacuna, welcomed by Mayor Honey and Family

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna (left) and the mayor's mother, Inday, welcomed Senator Jinggoy Estrada when the latter went to the wake of former Vice Mayor Danny Lacuna to join those who pay their last respects. (JERRY S. TAN)

ALL is well that ends well.

Following a political fallout years ago between the Asenso Manileno founded by former Manila Vice Mayor Danny Lacuna and ex-President Erap Estrada, the latter’s son Jinggoy Estrada paid his last respects to the late Vice Mayor.

Senator Estrada went to the wake on Monday night to condole with the Lacuna family.

He was welcomed by the Lacuna family, especially Mayor Honey Lacuna, who said that their family appreciates the gesture and welcomes anyone who wish to pay their last respects to their family’s patriarch.

It was learned that the late Vice Mayor Danny was among those who visited the Estradas during their detention in Camp Crame.

During their exchange of pleasantries, Senator Estrada also reportedly offered to help the administration of Mayor Honey in whatever way possible, for which the lady mayor expressed her profound thankfulness.

Also present along with Senator Estrada was Senator Bong Revilla.

VM Lacuna passed on Sunday morning at the age of 85. His remains lie in state at the Cosmopolitan Chapel on Araneta Avenue in Quezon City.

His interment will be on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Manila South Cemetery.