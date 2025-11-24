Home>News>Nation>Senate deliberates on DSWD’s proposed 2026 budget
Nation

Senate deliberates on DSWD’s proposed 2026 budget

Journal Online13

Senators on Monday (November 24) deliberated on the Php224.532 billion proposed budget of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for 2026.

Senator Pia Cayetano, the Senior Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, sponsored the DSWD budget on the Senate floor.

Secretary Rex Gatchalian assisted Senator Cayetano in the DSWD’s budget defense. He was accompanied by members of the DSWD’s Executive and Management Committees (EXECOM/MANCOM), as well as Field Office Regional Directors. (KB)

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

Miscellaneous

DSWD chief reaffirms agency’s commitment to assist ex-combatants in inter-cabinet meeting

Journal Online
[caption id="attachment_51882" align="aligncenter" width="825"] Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian stresses a point during the 11th
Cavite rice distribution
News

PBBM leads rice distribution to 4Ps households in Cavite

Journal Online
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the distribution of premium quality Jasmine rice to the beneficiaries of the Department of
Miscellaneous

DSWD’s community-driven dev’t program completes 16K sub-projects in 2023

Journal Online
In line with the community development efforts of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the agency recently achieved
Miscellaneous

DSWD, IBM to upskill tech competencies of kids under agency’s care facilities

Journal Online
More opportunities will be opening up for children under the care of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD)