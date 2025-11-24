Senate deliberates on DSWD’s proposed 2026 budget

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Senators on Monday (November 24) deliberated on the Php224.532 billion proposed budget of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for 2026.

Senator Pia Cayetano, the Senior Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, sponsored the DSWD budget on the Senate floor.

Secretary Rex Gatchalian assisted Senator Cayetano in the DSWD’s budget defense. He was accompanied by members of the DSWD’s Executive and Management Committees (EXECOM/MANCOM), as well as Field Office Regional Directors. (KB)