Senate lauds SBMA Chief for new policies in the Freeport

Deputy Majority Floor Leader Senator Joseph Victor ‘JV’ Ejercito (2nd from right) poses for a quick photo opportunity with Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) Jonathan D. Tan (2nd from left) after the senate budget hearing on Thursday. Also in photo are SBMA Chief of Staff and Deputy Administrator for Port Operations Atty. Martin Kristoffer Roman (left) and Senior Deputy Administrator for Support Services Atty. Ramon Agregado (right).

Subic Bay Freeport—Deputy Majority Floor Leader Senator Joseph Victor ‘JV’ Ejercito during the latest senate budget hearing on Thursday publicly congratulated Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority Chairman and Administrator Jonathan Tan for introducing new policies that will shape a brighter and more vibrant future for the free port.

Ejercito particularly cited the land auditing and repossession of properties of erring locators.

“Congratulations on your efforts to steer Subic Bay Freeport into becoming an active catalyst for economic growth and development. I am confident that Subic will soon regain its once brilliant past!” Sen. Ejercito said.

Since Chairman Tan assumed office, he has been working on various initiatives which include the audit and repossession of erring locators. Aside from this, he is also keen on implementing a streamlined business process in compliance with the Ease of Doing Business Act to attract more investors, increase revenues and generate more employment. He has also ordered the strict monitoring of illegal trade and the conduct of anti-smuggling activities.

Tan assumed office in May this year and has been working with an open door policy since then. His office warmly welcomes locators with various concerns and finds resolutions to them.

Tan is extremely keen in going after landbankers and erring locators. He also introduced the EASE OF DOING BUSINESS in the freeport to bring more investors in.

Chairman Tan expressed his sincere gratitude to the Senate particularly to Sen. Ejercito for acknowledging the effort his administration has initiated. Tan promises a more dynamic and investor-friendly SBMA in the days to come.