Senate probe on alleged LGU bypass in Dupax del Norte mining urged by Sen. Erwin Tulfo as he condemns protesters’ violent dispersal of protesters

A full Senate investigation, in aid of legislation, on the mining exploration activities of a foreign company, Woggle Corporation in Dupax del Norte, Nueva Vizcaya, particularly the alleged bypass of the Local Government Unit (LGU), is being pushed by Sen. Erwin Tulfo, who is also Chair of the Senate Committee on Social Justice, Welfare, and Rural Development.

Sen. Erwin also called out the Philippine National Police (PNP) for employing force to disperse protesting residents, majority of which are farmers, noting that the foreign company was given necessary mining permits without consultation with residents and local officials.

In a privilege speech, Tulfo said: “According to residents and even local government officials, there was no genuine, clear, and meaningful consultation before the permit was issued…if this is true, it’s not just a simple oversight. This is a clear violation of the Local Government Code and the principle of local autonomy.”

According to Tulfo, said LGUs cannot be ignored in decisions made at the national level, adding that “it’s also impossible to ignore the communities that will be directly affected by the impact of mining—on their land, water, livelihoods, and health.”

He said that in August 2025, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) approved an exploration permit for Woggle Corp., an affiliate of the British firm Metals Exploration Plc and FCF Minerals Corp., covering more than 3,100 hectares in Dupax del Norte that straddle five barangays—Bitnong, Inaban, Mungia, Parai and Oyao. Residents then began manning a barricade in September 2025.

Dupax del Norte is a 3rd-class municipality with 15 barangays and a mineral-rich area with huge economic potential through mining, particularly gold and copper.

Citing reports, Tulfo said that the worst part is that members of the PNP on January 23, 2026, forcefully dismantled the barricade blocking the mining firm to an exploration site and arrested seven protesters and that three days later, the prosecutor’s office dismissed the case of “resistance and disobedience” against the seven residents.

“The right of citizens to peacefully assemble and express opposition—especially on issues that affect their land, environment, and livelihood—is protected by our Constitution. Any use of force against civilians exercising these rights must be subjected to the highest level of scrutiny,” Tulfo said.

He added: “Mining exploration is not a neutral activity. It has long-term implications for water systems, agricultural land, indigenous communities, and ecological balance. This is precisely why consultation is not an option—it is mandatory.”

Relatedly, Sen. Erwin took to task DENR Secretary Raphael Lotilla to explain why the exploration project was given the green light by the department; the MGB to present all the documents, consultation, and correspondence allowing the exploration activities; and the PNP for employing violent force against its own citizens.

“The people of Dupax are not asking for special treatment. They are simply asking for what the law already guarantees them: a voice in decisions that will shape their future,” Tulfo lamented.