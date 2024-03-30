Senator Crewing Manila partners with Adopt A Ship International in the Philippines in a bid to inspire children about the job of a seafarer

665 SHARES Share Tweet

Maritime manning agency Senator Crewing (Manila), Inc is underlining its commitment to education and awareness by taking part in the launch of Adopt A Ship Program in the Philippines.

The program, which started in Cyprus, aims to build awareness and positivity around the maritime industry and promote the job of working as a seafarer to Filipino children.

Alongside George Hoyt, International Maritime Organization (IMO) Goodwill Ambassador and Global Coordinator of the program, Director/General Manager of Senator Capt. Gilbert Garcia attended the launch event in San Pedro City, Laguna on March 22. Guests included around 200 students from Grade 4 to Grade 6 of Adelina 1 Complex Elementary School, along with their parents and teachers.

Senator Crewing, a member of the Columbia Group, provides qualified Filipino crew personnel to shipping companies around the world while ensuring the welfare of its crews.

During the event, Capt. Garcia shared his experiences as a seafarer and enlightened the students about the job of a seafarer, saying, “Do you have any idea of what a seafarer is doing? Seafarers are the ones who transport goods to different places and countries. That’s the job of a seafarer.” The students were inspired and engaged during the inspirational talk.

As a token of appreciation, corporate giveaways were provided to teachers during the opening ceremony, while the children received “Sea the Future” pins.

The event concluded with Capt. Garcia sharing: “It was an honour to be a part of this program, which aims to increase maritime awareness in the local communities and provide educational benefits and career opportunities for all children. Senator is proud to play a part in supporting the future of our Filipino children.”