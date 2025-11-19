Home>News>Senator Erwin Tulfo welcomes appointment of Executive Secretary Ralph Recto
Senator Erwin Tulfo welcomes appointment of Executive Secretary Ralph Recto

Sen. Erwin Tulfo welcomes Ralph Recto's appointment as new Executive Secretary.

Senator Erwin Tulfo expressed full support for former Senator Ralph Recto, on his appointment as the new Executive Secretary, replacing Lucas Bersamin who resigned.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to Ralph Recto for his appointment as the Executive Secretary of the Philippines. Congratulations and you have our full support,” Sen. Erwin stated.

“Having led the Department of Finance with vigor and established himself as a preeminent leader in safeguarding our national economy, it is indeed a great gain for the government to have him helm the post of ES. I am confident that he will continue to be the great statesman he has proven to be throughout his distinguished years in public service,” Sen. Erwin stated.

He added: “I will always be grateful for his support, particularly during my tenure as DSWD Secretary, when he was still a member of the House of Representatives. His unwavering assistance was crucial, allowing us to continue our strides in pursuit of social justice.”

