Senators, congressmen, gov’t. officials not exempt from shoe removal at airports

OTS Usec Ma O Aplasca during his last luncheon meeting with the airport media. (JERRY S. TAN)

Senators, Congressmen as well as officials and personnel from the Philippine National Police, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), the Airport Police Department and other government agencies are not exempted from the removal of shoes as part of screening procedures at the NAIA Terminals and all airports nationwide.

The Office for Transportation Security (OTS), through its spokesperson and public affairs officer Kim Alyssa Marquez, said that “under the National Civil Aviation Security Program, only the President, Vice President, Heads of States and persons as requested by the Department of Foreign Affairs shall be exempted from screening.”

Marquez told the airport media that the policy of shoes removal ‘was an old policy.’

She cited as basis an attempt by a terrorist to sneak in IED (improvised explosive device) concealed in shoes as far back as 2001 or about 22 years ago.

The OTS in a statement said the measure aims to enhance the overall security of all passengers and staff, which is aligned with global security standards and best practices, adding that by requiring passengers to remove footwear at the final screening checkpoint, it provides an advanced layer of scrutiny while identifying potential security threats.

The OTS headed by Usec Ma O Aplasca also advises the public to wear shoes that are easily removable, “to avoid complex lacing or buckling to expedite the screening process.”

Moreover, the OTS reminds everyone to adhere to the current rules and regulations regarding the transportation of liquids, electronics, and other items.

The imposition of the said policy meantime, was assailed by Muntinlupa Mayor and former Congressman Ruffy Biazon as ill-timed, coming at a time “when air travel is becoming tedious with immigration policy, overbooking and delayed and canceled flights.”

“What’s the compelling reason? Is there data of footwear risk? Is there intel on threats? Is there an order from ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization)?.” Biazon said in his Twitter post.

Biazon also questioned if there was a study on time and motion done on the said measure, saying amid the problems on flight cancellations and other problems faced by air travelers, “we impose this (shoe removal policy).”