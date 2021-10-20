Senior Citizens and minors may now fly to all AirAsia Philippines destinations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila, Philippines – Senior citizens (65 years old and above) and children below 18 years old may now finally fly to spend time with families in different AirAsia Philippines destinations, following the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases Resolution No. 143 that places the National Capital Region (NCR) under Alert Level 3 between 16 to 31 October 2021, allowing point to point interzonal travel.

A Metro Manila Council Resolution No. 21-24 issued 19 October 2021 is likewise allowing intra and inter zonal travel for these age groups. Senior citizens and minors must be accompanied by parents or guardians.

To date, 12 AirAsia Philippines destinations: Bacolod, Bohol, Boracay, Cebu, Cagayan De Oro, Davao, General Santos, Iloilo, Kalibo, Puerto Princesa, Tacloban, Zamboanga have started to accept senior citizens and minors below 18 years old.

Guests traveling from NCR to these destinations, however, will still have to comply with the different entry requirements set by the local government units of their destinations and must regularly check airasia’s flysafe page for updated travel information.

AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, “For Filipinos, leaving a family member behind is not a happy option. Some of our guests have cancelled their flights and travel plans over recent times because of the restrictions which barred minors and senior citizens from flying. AirAsia is very much excited to welcome everyone on board now that these restrictions are eased.”

“This definitely is a good time for family members to destress together, and fly to AirAsia destinations for their much needed catch up during the holidays,” Dailisan added.

Since last month, AirAsia Philippines has noted a noticeable increase in seats sold for immediate travel within 30 days after booking. Seats sold from 16 August to 14 October increased by 62% compared to July – mid August. Bacolod, Bohol, Boracay and Cebu remained as the top AirAsia Philippines destinations.

To address the increase in passenger load, AirAsia Philippines will maintain daily flights from Manila to Boracay, Cebu and Tacloban. The airline will continue to fly to Iloilo (4x weekly), Davao, Bohol and Zamboanga (3x weekly), Puerto Princesa, Bacolod and General Santos City (2x weekly) on schedule.

“With recent developments, we expect the number of passengers to increase in the last week of October and through November and December which will definitely provide a welcome boost in the last quarter of this year. At the same time, AirAsia Philippines is committed to providing our guests with the best value and service, guided by the highest health and safety standards, as we continue to bridge islands together and bring families closer”, Dailisan added.

AirAsia was recently awarded the Best Low-Cost Airline in the world for the 12th consecutive year by international airport and airline review and ranking site Skytrax. AirAsia Group is also among the top airlines worldwide to achieve the top 7/7 rating for being Covid-19 safe by the aviation experts at Airlineratings.com.

To ensure safety for its guests and employees, and as part of its robust Covid-19 mitigation plan, AirAsia has made check-in via the airasia Super App mandatory for all guests. All guests are encouraged to download and make full use of the airasia Super App, the only all-in-one app that guests need for their journey – from flights to hotel bookings and more.

Over recent times the airline has implemented numerous contactless procedures including during check-in, boarding, inflight and baggage collection. Furthermore, 100% of AirAsia Philippines’ flight crew and ground staff are already fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so guests can be assured of the highest safety and hygiene standards at all times.