Senior citizens to receive 2K allowance starting next week

Mayor Honey Lacuna with OSCA chief Elinor Jacinto, as they announce the scheduled payout of the monthly cash allowance of senior citizens in Manila. (JERRY S. TAN)

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna announced that the payout of senior citizens allowance will begin next week.

In line with this, the mayor said that a memorandum had been issued addressed to all of the city’s 896 barangays for the guidance of the barangay chairs and treasurers.

Lacuna said that the schedule of the payout of the allowance for senior citizens may now be viewed on the official Facebook page of the city.

The Office of Senior Citizens’ Affairs (OSCA) headed by Elinor Jacinto had reported that there are about 180,000 senior citizens in the city.

Jacinto explained that under the social amelioration program being implemented by the Lacuna administration, each senior citizen receives a monthly financial assistance of P500 from the city.

During the slated payout which will begin on May 13, each senior citizen will be receiving P2,000 each, covering the months of from January to April, 2024.

The mayor said that while the cash aid may not be big, it is meant to help in a small way defray the costs of maintenance medicines for the elderly, to augment the free medicines being given in the 44 health centers.