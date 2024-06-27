Sentro Rizal, NCCA, accompanies Fête de la Musique 2024

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Now in its 30th year, Fête de la Musique 2024 returns to the Philippines on June 21, 2024, at Makati’s Greenbelt 3 Park. First launched in France in 1982, Fête de la Musique, also known as World Music Day, has been taking tours all over the world to unite and engage communities around the universal language of music.

The event was able to warm the hearts of the audience despite the pouring rain by featuring performances from notable artists such as Autotelic, Any Name’s Okay, Dilaw, dwta, Jason Dhakal x Lustbass, Jewelmer Jazz Band, Morobeats, Sinosikat x Jose Miguel, SHANNi, and DJs pFeL and Greem.

The first Fête de la Musique was launched in France on June 21, 1982, by the French Ministry of Culture. Initiated by Jack Lang, the event aimed to promote music by encouraging both amateur and professional musicians to perform in public spaces. It quickly gained international popularity and is now celebrated in over 120 countries.

In the Philippines, the first Fête de la Musique was held in 1994, organized by the Alliance Française de Manille and the Embassy of France to the Philippines. Since then, it has grown into one of the country’s most anticipated music festivals, showcasing a diverse range of musical talents and fostering a sense of community through shared musical experiences.

Presented by Allliance Française de Manille, in partnership with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) through the Sentro Rizal, Fête de la Musique 2024 will provide a line-up of artists and musicians with diverse genres, from indie to pop, classical to contemporary, and acoustic to electric. While Fête de la Musique will take place across various locations globally and nationwide, the collaboration with Sentro Rizal and NCCA serves as a diplomatic effort to strengthen international relationships.

In addition to live performances, the festival included immersive experiences like the Pre-Fete Sunset Gathering and the SONIK SESSIONS FETE, which focused on the cultural and environmental impact of music. Music Heals sessions further emphasized music’s therapeutic and communal benefits.

As it celebrates its 30th year in the Philippines, this has yet to be the biggest Fête de la Musique, reaching beyond the main stage with over 40 pocket stages in Makati and 70 destination stages across 20 different locations—Albay, Bacoor, Baguio, Baler, Cagayan de Oro, Camarines Sur, Cavite, Cebu, Davao, El Nido, Laguna, Los Baños, Marikina, Masbate, Naga City, Pampanga, Puerto Galera, Siargao, South Cotabato, and Zambales.