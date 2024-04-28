Serbian wanted in US for selling illegal drugs nabbed by BI

305 SHARES Share Tweet

A 60-year-old male Serbian national said to be wanted by federal authorities in the US for selling illegal drugs was arrested by Bureau of Immigration (BI) agents inside a bar in Angeles City, Pampanga.

In a report to Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the BI’s fugitive search unit (FSU) headed by Rendel Ryan Sy identified the fugitive as Predrag Mirkovic, who will remain in the BI’s facility in Taguig during deportation proceedings.

According to Sy, Mirkovic was arrested last April 25 on the strength of a mission order from Tansingco who issued the same at the request of the United States government which informed the BI about the Serbian’s drug case in America.

US authorities bared that Mirkovic has an outstanding arrest warrant issued by a district court in Maryland where he was charged with conspiracy to possess and distribute controlled substances in violation of the US penal code, he added.

Sy also said that the BI also received a letter-complaint from a concerned citizen alleging that Mirkovic was involved in trading illegal drugs in Angeles City. The complainant reportedly asked the BI to deport Mirkovic whom he described as an undesirable alien.

It was learned from Sy that a warrant for the Serbian’s arrest was also issued by the regional trial court-family court in Calamba, Laguna. Charges of violating Republic Act 9262, or the anti-violence against women act, was allegedly filed before the said court against Mirkovic by his estranged Filipina partner.