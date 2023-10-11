“Serving country and filipinos with integrity is more precious than any material wealth” – DOTr Sec. Bautista

DOTr Sec. Bautista vows to file charges against those accusing him of corruption. (JERRY S. TAN)

DOTr Sec. Bautista vows to file charges against those accusing him of corruption. (JERRY S. TAN)

471 SHARES Share Tweet

Secretary Jaime Bautista iof the Department of Transpoirtation (DOTr) said he is deeply saddened by the baseless allegations being thrown at him, that he is involved in corruption, as he vowed to file charges against those maligning his name.

In a statement sent by Usec Joni Segismundo, Bautista said: ”Please allow me to categorically say that I never accepted any money or favor since assuming the post of Transportation Secretary.”

“When I took the helm of Department of Transportation, I vowed to serve the country and the Filipino people with integrity which to me is more precious than any material wealth,” Bautista stressed.

The Transportation Secretary said he will “strongly defend the truth and my name”, as he bared plans to file the appropriate formal complaint against whoever has been dragging his good name in corruption allegations.

“While these allegations may have distracted us from our work, I vehemently deny involvement in any corruption or inappropriate activities,” Bautista said.