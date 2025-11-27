Serving ‘Good’ to the Table: The Good Meat Elevates Noche Buena Dishes with New Twists

The season of good food. Aboitiz Foods’ The Good Meat brings new life to Noche Buena favorites with fresh twists from its roster of premium quality products.

The season of good food. Aboitiz Foods’ The Good Meat brings new life to Noche Buena favorites with fresh twists from its roster of premium quality products.

There’s a certain kind of magic that fills the Filipino home during Christmas. It begins in the kitchen — the comforting aroma of something roasting, the laughter and rhythm of people cooking, and the pure joy of preparing food that means more than a meal.

For Filipinos, Noche Buena is more than a feast. It is where some of life’s best moments are shared, recipes are reborn, and bonds grow stronger with every taste. It is a celebration of connection, family, heritage, and love expressed through food. After all, from love comes good, and good food becomes the heart of the celebration.

Aboitiz Foods’ The Good Meat celebrates this cherished tradition with the “12 Goods of Christmas” — a campaign that features 12 holiday recipes, elevating and reinventing familiar Filipino Noche Buena dishes with flavorful, high-quality ingredients and thoughtful preparation.

Enriching Holiday Traditions with Good Food

While every Noche Buena gathering carries tradition, it continues to evolve as Filipino families find creative ways to make these moments extra special and memorable. Through the 12 Goods of Christmas, The Good Meat takes beloved classics into a whole new level — from lumpia sisig and tocino pasta to embutido burger and ham skewers.

These dishes honor the rich taste of Filipino home cooking while embracing unique flair. From age-old recipes to modern tables, the 12 Goods of Christmas recipes redefine holiday celebrations through good food.

“The Filipino Christmas table tells the story of who we are — generous, creative, and grounded in family,” said Ramy Hocson, Aboitiz Foods’ Vice President – Food and Nutrition Marketing. “By introducing fresh twists to time-tested recipes, we are not only keeping a family’s tradition alive, but also enriching it with flavorful, safe, high-quality ingredients.”

The Ingredients of Goodness

Great holiday cooking begins with premium ingredients. Behind every The Good Meat product is Aboitiz Foods’ commitment to excellence, innovation, and high-quality standards reflected in every step of the process – from its farms, feed mills, and food production facilities to every family’s table.

Handled with precision and crafted with care and integrity, The Good Meat’s responsibly sourced meats and ready-to-cook favorites embody Aboitiz Foods’ purpose of sustainably feeding Asia’s growth from mill to meal. This means every cut, every serving, and every shared meal contributes to a cycle of nourishment that extends beyond the household. It supports local farmers, empowers food producers, and strengthens communities — ensuring that goodness ripples from a family’s table outward.

By exemplifying rigorous standards of food safety, quality, and traceability, The Good Meat products not only recreate delicious recipes but also deliver wholesome goodness that families and communities can enjoy this holiday season and beyond.

Nourishing Families and the Future

As families gather around Noche Buena, Aboitiz Foods celebrates the love, laughter, and shared moments of the season through safe, flavor-rich good food, guided by the expertise of its people. Every meal — whether a cherished classic or a contemporary dish — embodies connection, community, and the joyful spirit of the holidays.

With a steadfast commitment to quality, sustainability, and responsible sourcing, Aboitiz Foods fills every holiday gathering not just with delicious food but with a meaningful purpose that extends beyond the table. Because when food is made with integrity, prepared with care, and shared from the heart, it doesn’t just feed families — it nourishes the future.

About Aboitiz Foods

ABOITIZ FOODS is an integrated regional food and agribusiness company driven by its massive transformative purpose, “Sustainably Feeding Asia’s Growth from Mill to Meal.” The company is committed to growing sustainably alongside Asia’s evolving needs.

As one of Asia’s largest privately-owned food and agribusiness companies, Aboitiz Foods operates across eight countries: the Philippines, Singapore, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Brunei. Through its subsidiaries, Pilmico and Gold Coin, Aboitiz Foods integrates the value chain, from trading, feeds, specialty nutrition, and food. By leveraging world-class technology and expertise, Aboitiz Foods delivers quality products and services to its customers.

In its journey moving forward, advancing business and communities is how the Aboitiz Group will drive change for a better world, with Aboitiz Foods upholding its promise: “Together we nourish the future.”

