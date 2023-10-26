Settle fees early – BI tells departing aliens

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Foreigners who are leaving the country during the upcoming Undas holiday break are being advised by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to comply with their immigration departure requirements early and avoid unnecessary queuing at the airport during the date of their flights.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that registered foreigners who are permanently living, working, or studying in the Philippines may secure their re-entry permit (RP) or special return certificate (SRC) prior to departure in any of the different BI’s district, field, satellite and extension offices nationwide.

On the other hand, foreign tourists who have stayed in the country for more than six months may also secure their emigration clearance certificates (ECC) before departure.

Tansingco said securing the required permits early will decrease queueing time in half, as they will not have to line up at the BI’s airport cashiers anymore.

“We are expecting a surge in passengers at their airport this coming Undas and this time we are seeing a tremendous increase in volume of New Year’s Day travelers with the total lifting of all Covid-related travel restrictions,” the BI chief said, as he also reminded that other immigration services are also available online, via the BI’s e-services portal at e-services.immigration.gov.ph.

The bureau also has a one-stop shop (OSS) facility at Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City where departing aliens may also secure the said documents, said Tansingco, while reiterating previous reminders for passengers to arrive at least three hours prior to their flight and go straight to immigration after check- in.

The BI chief expressed confidence that operations will be smoother this holiday season as they have deployed additional immigration officers and assigned a rapid response team as well as mobile counters for immediate deployment if and when necessary.