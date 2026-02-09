Seven candidates vie for congressional race in 2nd district of Antipolo

305 SHARES Share Tweet

A TOTAL of seven candidates have filed their certificates of candidacy (COCs) for the special congressional race which will be held by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in the second district of Antipolo City on March 14, to fill up the position vacated by the passing of Rep. Romeo Acop un December last year.

Comelec Chair George Garcia said those who filed their COCs are Dandin Infante, Reden Llaga, Lorenzo Juan Sumulong III, Ma. Trinidad Cafirma, Philip Conrad Acop, Nathaniel Lobigas and Irvin Paulo Tapales.

It will be recalled that the Comelec set the filing of COCs for the said special elections last February 5 to 7, 2026 while the campaign period was set for February 12 to March 12.

Garcia said the formal campaign period will be from February 12 to March 29, 2026.

The Comelec set the special elections owing to Acop’s passing.