Seven using minors nabbed for selling sex to foreigners

OPERATIVES from the National Bureau of Investigation– Cybercrime Division (NBI-CCD) nabbed seven members of a human trafficking group during an entrapment and rescue operation on June 27, 2024 in Quezon City.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago identified the suspects as Moises Bognot, Jermaine Villanueva, Glenn Paolo Solijon, Darwin Tagalog,Lance Clifford Ungriano, Nighjer Teriote and Zhang Wenyou, a Chinese national.

Santiago said the NBI-CCD operations came after the bureau received a letter from La Familia Rescue, a non-profit organization, informing the NBI that the suspects had been offering sexual services by minors in exchange for payment ranging from P5,000 to P45,000, with foreign nationals as clients.

According to Santiago, the operation was laid out on June 27,2024 in Quezon City resulting in the arrest of Bognot, Villanueva, Solijon, Tagalog and Ungriano.

In that operation, seven minors and three women Russians and Kazakhstan national were rounded up.

The NBI-CCD said Nighjer, Teorite and Zhang Wenyou were identified as the masterminds in the human trafficking.

Allegedly, the Chinese national based in the country are behind the entry of the Russians to the country.

The suspects were charged with violation of Section 9 (Qualified Trafficking in Person) of R.A. 10364 (Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012) in relation to Section 6 of R.A. 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012) before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.