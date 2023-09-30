Sex convict Chinese man barred from entering NAIA

222 SHARES Share Tweet

A Chinese national previously convicted of sex crimes in the United States was barred by Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers from entering the country upon his arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the excluded passenger as Kang Gong, 26. He was intercepted at the NAIA 3 terminal upon his arrival via a Cathay Pacific flight from Hongkong and his name was included in the BI’s blacklist of unwanted aliens.

Tansingco said the Philippine immigration act strictly prohibits the entry into the Philippines of foreigners convicted of crimes involving moral turpitude as they are likely to commit the same offense if they are allowed to enter the country.

“He was thus excluded and booked on the first available flight to his port of origin,” the BI chief said, adding that Gong’s interception became possible after his name registered a hit in the Interpol’s database of convicted alien criminals.

“We cannot allow this undesirable alien to enter our country, lest our Filipino children become his next victims,” he added.

Information obtained from the Interpol’s national central bureau (NCB) in Manila disclosed that Gong was deported to China from the US on Oct. 22, 2021 and was expelled by the US government nearly seven months after a circuit court in Michigan convicted him on three counts of child sexual abuse and using computers in distributing and promoting sex pornography.

Gong allegedly committed the crime from April to July 2000 when he received more than a hundred pornographic materials of sexually abused children and distributed them to the public.