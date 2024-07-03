Sheraton Manila Bay Hosts A Spectacular Tour De France Du Vin 2024

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila, Philippines – Sheraton Manila Bay successfully hosted an exquisite evening filled with 17 French wines and 17 French regional gourmet dishes. The event took place on June 27 and showcased a carefully curated selection of wines from various renowned regions of France, perfectly paired with a delectable dinner menu crafted by our talented culinary team.

General Manager Richard Masselin welcomed the guests and set the tone for a night of indulgence and celebration. This was followed by an opening message from Jorinda Flour of Le Cellier Wine Selection, who provided insightful background on the evening’s wine selections.

One of the highlights of the night was the captivating wine stories shared by Bernard Flour, the owner of Le Cellier Selection. His anecdotes and expertise provided a deeper appreciation of the wines savored, giving an overall enriching experience for the guests.

Adding a touch of excitement, a social media contest was held, where 5 lucky winners won a bottle of wine by posting their evening highlights.

As the evening drew to a close, Mr. Marvin Macalintal of the French Embassy expressed his support and highlighted the cultural significance of such gatherings and the embassy’s commitment to fostering appreciation for French culinary arts.

“Manila Bay Kitchen is where stories and flavors gather and tonight we did that by bringing 17 flavors of wine and 17 regional dishes paired with enriching stories” – Kathy Salenga, Director of Sales and Marketing said to close the evening.

As we bid Au Revoir! We say hello to new events coming your way at Sheraton Manila Bay. The hotel’s next wine dinner is scheduled for October 2024.

