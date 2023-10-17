388 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila, Philippines, October 17, 2023 – Sheraton Manila Bay proudly presents “KAPESTAHAN,” a weeklong coffee festival in celebration of Coffee Month, marking one of the four events commemorating Sheraton Manila Bay’s 4th Hotel Anniversary. The event kicked off on October 15, 2023, at &More by Sheraton, aiming to showcase the rich coffee culture in the Philippines.

Stephanie Cabrejas, Marketing Communications Manager of Sheraton Manila Bay, remarked, “Our commitment is to showcase and celebrate the diverse flavors of Philippine coffee. Each cup is a unique expression of our culture and the natural richness of our land. We want to bring the heritage of coffee to the forefront, acknowledging the tireless efforts of our local coffee farmers and the artistry that goes into every roast and brew, all while reaffirming the position of &More by Sheraton as the coffee authority in Manila.”

Since its opening in 2022, &More by Sheraton has gained a devoted following among epicurean diners and local coffee enthusiasts seeking to explore artisan coffee experiences. True to its tagline, “Morning to Evening, Work to Fun,” &More by Sheraton offers a bespoke coffee experience all day and provides an inviting community space that brings together coffee aficionados, artists, travelers, and locals in a vibrant and flavorful experience.

The KAPESTAHAN featured local beans from Sultan Kudarat, Benguet, Sagada, and Kalinga, heralded by Hasiera Lagom Coffee. Allegro Beverage added to the charm with an array of coffee essentials, ideal for both seasoned coffee connoisseurs and budding baristas. Coffee experts, including Gerald Atendido of Hasiera Lagom Coffee, Lyssa Visda of Allegro Beverage, and Renz Tuzon of “Sining, Kape, and Kultura,” shared their insights on the nuances of the coffee industry. From the intricacies of bean sourcing to the art of brewing, their talks enriched the coffee journey for all attendees.

KAPESTAHAN transcends mere coffee tasting, offering an immersive experience into the artistic flair intertwined with coffee. Renowned artists from “Sining, Kape, at Kultura” showcased masterful coffee paintings and provided live demonstrations of their art and coffee calligraphy. The event also featured a Barista 101 Workshop, allowing attendees to delve into different coffee-making methods and techniques.

Throughout the day, guests savored unlimited coffee tasting and barchow sampling, providing an opportunity to explore the diverse flavors and profiles of the showcased local beans. In the evening, a live acoustic performance added a harmonious note to the festivities.

KAPESTAHAN will culminate on Saturday, October 21, 2023, with the 2nd Latte Art Throwdown Competition, in partnership with Pukaw, MilkLab, Allegro Beverage, and Barhead Solutions. It is a latte art competition that is open to aspiring barista students. Participants will showcase their creativity and skill in crafting latte art masterpieces, with the chance to win the prestigious Manila Latte Art Championship Trophy and other exciting prizes, including a gift certificate for an overnight stay with breakfast for 2 for the winning university/college, Php 2,000 worth of F&B credit, and a personalized coffee training with Coffee Master Ronnie Sararana at &More by Sheraton.

Don’t miss this exciting conclusion to the KAPESTAHAN Coffee Festival, where creativity, community, and coffee come together to celebrate the Philippines’ vibrant coffee culture. The participation fee is Php 1,500 net. To join, please call +632 5318 0788 or email [email protected].

Sheraton Manila Bay is conveniently located at M. Adriatico corner Gen. Malvar Streets, Malate, Manila. Like us on Facebook and Instagram @sheratonmanilabay and follow us on Twitter at @sheratonmnlbay.