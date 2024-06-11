443 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila, Philippines – Wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs are invited to embark on an extraordinary journey through the vineyards and culinary delights of France. Sheraton Manila Bay, in partnership with Le Cellier French Wine Selection, proudly presents “Tour de France du Vin 2024.”

This exclusive wine and dinner event will take place on June 27, 2024, at 7:00 pm in Manila Bay Kitchen. It promises an unforgettable evening filled with French charm and delectable indulgence.

For only Php 3,800 net per person, attendees will be transported to the heart of France through an exquisite selection of 17 premium wines sourced from the renowned regions of France, such as Beaujolais, Burgundy, Bordeaux, Rhone Valley, and the South of France. These exceptional wines have been meticulously chosen to encapsulate the essence of their respective terroirs, offering a true celebration of French winemaking excellence.

Another highlight of this evening is the 17 regional specialties prepared by Sheraton Manila Bay’s very own General Manager, Mr. Richard Masselin, alongside our renowned Executive Chefs. Guests will have the unique opportunity to explore the nuanced flavors of “Pot Au Feu,” “Coq Au Vin de Bourgogne Rouge,” “Fish and Seafood Bouillabaise,” and more.

For those eager to deepen their understanding of these remarkable wines, Bernard Flour, owner of Le Cellier French Wine Selection and a wine expert himself, will be at the event to share his knowledge in their wine selection as well as give our guests insight on French Wine.

Sheraton Manila Bay is conveniently located at M. Adriatico corner Gen. Malvar Streets, Malate, Manila. Like us on Facebook and Instagram @sheratonmanilabay and follow us on Twitter at @sheratonmnlbay.