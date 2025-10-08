SHFC awards land titles to 51 Batangas families, advancing affordable housing efforts

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Fifty-one families from Tanauan City, Batangas have secured a brighter and stable future after receiving Transfer Certificates of Title (TCTs) from the Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC), a key shelter agency under the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

The awarding ceremony, held at SHFC’s head office in Makati on October 8, recognized the member-beneficiaries of the Kaisahan Village Homeowners’ Association, Inc. The land titles were distributed under SHFC’s flagship Community Mortgage Program (CMP), which grants low-income families to gain full ownership of the land they occupy.

The CMP is a key component of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, implemented by the DHSUD under Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling.

This milestone, according to SHFC President and CEO Federico Laxa, reaffirms the agency’s commitment to empowering communities and helping them achieve the dream of homeownership. “This event signifies not only the transfer of land titles but also the fulfillment of our promise to uplift the lives of Filipino families through secure and affordable housing,” Laxa said during the ceremony.

The awarding coincides with National Shelter Month with the theme “Build Homes, Build Happiness.” Laxa told beneficiaries, “Through the help of the CMP, you are now attaining real happiness and peace of mind. This is one of the happiest milestones in your lives and this is what most people don’t realize, that title is your wealth, we call it economic empowerment.”

Tanauan Mayor Nelson Collantes, through City Housing and Resettlements Office OIC Euleterio Borja, also congratulated the awardees, emphasizing the deeper meaning of the milestone. “This event is not only about the awarding of documents. What matters most is that the member-beneficiaries understand that these land titles are more than just papers— they symbolize security, assurance, and hope,” he said.

Among the awardees was 75-year-old Estelita Seduco, who could not hide her emotions as she finally received her land title after years of waiting.

“Akala ko noong hindi pa ito naii-award, parang balewala lang sa akin. Sabi ko, baka totoo na ‘to, hindi na pangarap lang. Kaya maraming salamat at sa wakas, nahawakan ko na rin. Ang saya-saya ko dahil dugo’t pawis ang pinuhunan ko rito. Kahit sasabihin nila na maliit na halaga, hindi maliit na halaga sa akin—napakalaking halaga sa akin. Walang katumbas ‘yun na pera,” she shared tearfully.

Kaisahan Village, located in Barangay Bagumbayan, comprises 849 member-beneficiaries and has been part of the CMP since May 1989.

In addition to CMP, SHFC is rolling out the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program (ECMP), a revitalized initiative that helps legally organized associations of low-income groups acquire and develop land under community ownership.

For more information, contact the SHFC Strategic Communications Department at 0917-5234964 or visit shfc.gov.ph.