SHFC suspends monthly amortization for communities affected by twin typhoons

The Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC), an attached agency of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), has implemented a one-month moratorium on housing amortization payments for member-beneficiaries in communities affected by Typhoon Tino and Super Typhoon Uwan.

The move follows the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and the instruction from DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling to extend immediate relief and assistance to homeowners heavily affected by the recent back-to-back typhoons.

The moratorium period for communities affected by Typhoon Tino runs from November 4 to December 3, 2025, covering member-beneficiaries in Regions IV-B (MIMAROPA), VI (Western Visayas), VII (Central Visayas), VIII (Eastern Visayas), and XIII (CARAGA).

For areas affected by Super Typhoon Uwan, the moratorium will take effect from November 11 to December 10, 2025, and applies to beneficiaries in the National Capital Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Regions I (Ilocos), II (Cagayan Valley), III (Central Luzon), IV-A (CALABARZON), IV-B (MIMAROPA), V (Bicol), and VIII (Eastern Visayas).

SHFC President and CEO Federico Laxa said the moratorium is part of the agency’s support for the national government in its continuing efforts to ease the burden of affected families. “In times of calamity, our homeowners can continue to rely on SHFC for support and assistance,” he added.

Laxa also assured that SHFC will continue coordinating with local government units and other partner agencies to help communities recover from the effects of these disasters.

SHFC encourages affected beneficiaries to coordinate with their local offices for guidance on the moratorium.

For additional information on available support services available during this period, please visit shfc.gov.ph.