Shine Bright at Astra: A Black-Light Party!

Gather your most vivid neon attire and get ready for an enchanting journey into a world of radiant hues and dynamic vibes. The UP Economics Society proudly presents Astra, the neon-black light-themed culminating event for UP Ecosoc Month 65, promising a galactic experience like no other. On October 7th, join us at Baked Studios, 7452 Yakal, Makati, Metro Manila, for an unforgettable night.

Prepare to dance the night away to the captivating tunes of our rising star DJs and performers who will keep the dance floor pulsating. Whether you wish to dance amidst the stars, socialize with extraterrestrial beings, or simply savor a night of free-flowing beverages and luminous enjoyment, our neon-themed soiree offers it all.

Secure your tickets for just Php 420 each, or seize the early bird rate at Php 380 until October 6th through www.bit.ly/AstraRSVP. Don’t miss your chance to embark on this cosmic adventure!

For the latest updates and details about Astra and UP Ecosoc Month, stay connected with us on social media:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/UPEcosocMonth

Twitter/Instagram: @UPEcosocMonth