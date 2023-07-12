Shooting suspect jumps off third floor window of Manila City Hall, is critically wounded

Fernandez lies on the floor wounded after jumping from the third floor of the Manila City Hall. (JERRY S. TAN)

Fernandez lies on the floor wounded after jumping from the third floor of the Manila City Hall. (JERRY S. TAN)

A 32-year-old construction worker is now in critical condition after jumping off from the third floor of the Manila City Hall yesterday morning, while on his way to an inquesty procedding in connection with his case yesterday morning.

Initial investigation by the Manila Police District -Special Mayor’s Reaction (MPD-SMART) under Maj. Edward Samonte showed that the jumper, identified as Lyle Adams Fernandez, of Brgy. Anolis Mangaldan Pangasinan, was being brought to the office of Assistant City Prosecutor Glen Romano for inquest regarding his case at around 11 a.m. when the incident happened.

Fernandez was in handcuffs and trailing behind his cop escorts when he ran into an open window and jumped, head first. He landed at the ground floor near an ATM machine.

A team from the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) under its Director Arnel Angeles responded and rushed him to the Philippine General Hospital (PGH).

It will be recalled that Fernandez had been charged with violation of R.A. 10591and Art. 155, Art. 285 of the Revised Penal Code and physical injury after randomly firing inside the office of his live-in partner Liezl Raguindin.

Fernandez led the scene but was nabbed on the same night after he texted Raguindin and asked for them to meet for the last time. Unknown to him, an entrapment operation had been laid out by the police who effected his arrest. He was found in possession of a .38 cal. gun during his arrest.