Miscellaneous

Sideswipe incident involving motorcycle and ambulance injures two riders

Itchie G. Cabayan7

A sideswiping incident involving a motorcycle and an ambulance in Ermita, Manila early Monday morning resulted in injuries for the male motorcycle rider and his lady backride.

An investigation is being conducted by the Manila District Traffic Enforcement Unit (MDTEU) to establish who was at fault.

Initial probe though, showed that the motorcycle was cruising along San Marcelino Street in Ermita, Manila at around 5 a.m. when, upon reaching the eastbound lane at the corner of United Nations Avenue, it was allegedly sideswiped on the left side by a Toyota Hi-Ace with plate number SND 7450, an ambulance which was then being driven by a resident from Mamatid Cabuyao, Laguna and whose name is being withheld pending investigation.

Due to impact, the motorcycle, a Honda Click 125 with plate number 685 TQN, fell to the ground so that its two occupants, identified only as ‘JF’ and Charlotte, were injured and rushed to the Ospital ng Maynila where they got treatment for their injuries.

Meanwhile, both the motorcycle and ambulance also sustained damage.

