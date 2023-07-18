SiGMA Asia: The Gaming World coming to the Philippines

249 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) announces the staging in the country of SiGMA Asia Summit 2023 – a huge gathering of top minds and influential leaders in gaming, blockchain and emerging tech industries.

Jointly organized by the SiGMA Group and the Artificial Intelligence Blockchain and Cryptocurrency (AIBC), the highly anticipated event, which takes place on July 19-22 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, is expected to draw over 15,000 attendees from around the globe.

The four-day event will feature discussions on the newest trends and developments in online gaming, casino resorts, gaming regulation, cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital economy and investment strategies, among others.

The SiGMA Asia Summit 2023 also seeks to bring together and align the most intelligent minds in said fields to create an opportunity to connect industry leaders and visionaries from both the East and the West.

PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco expressed full support to the event, which will underscore the Philippines’ readiness to adopt new technologies that will help local gaming achieve greater heights.

“We welcome the holding of the summit in the country as we believe that we will gain so much from this event and keep us abreast with the latest trends in global gaming and digital economy,” Tengco explained.

According to SiGMA founder Eman Pulis, they could not have chosen a better place to hold the summit as Manila is one of the most vibrant and dynamic cities in Asia.

“Manila, thanks to the government’s and PAGCOR’s efforts, remains the gaming hub of Asia. Now that COVID is out of the way, we’re doubling down our efforts and leaving no stone unturned to launch a conference in Manila and bring our vast network in the West closer to Asian suppliers, operators and affiliates,” Pulis said.

Apart from conference, workshops and awards, the summit will be highlighted by dinners and a closing party, providing the attendees with a comprehensive experience that combines knowledge sharing, networking and celebration.