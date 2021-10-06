Home>Editorial>Miscellaneous>Sigurado ang bakunado

Sigurado ang bakunado

Journal Online21
Pabakuna

Hindi biro ang sakit, gastos at perwisyong dala ng Covid. Kaya ang ating kalusugan ay hindi dapat inaasa sa tsamba, dapat magpabakuna.

