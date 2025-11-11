Simula na ang laban! Your band could be the next Red Horse Beer Pambansang Muziklaban 2025 champion

471 SHARES Share Tweet

The country’s most awaited band competition is back. Red Horse Beer Pambansang Muziklaban 2025 is once again giving local musicians the stage to showcase their talent, prove their skills, and stake their claim as the next great Filipino band.

For over two decades, Pambansang Muziklaban has been a launchpad for aspiring artists, championing original Filipino music and helping shape some of the scene’s most recognized names, including Mayonnaise, crowned Grand Champion in 2004. This year, the search continues as new groups bring their own sound and energy to the spotlight.

How To Join Red Horse Beer Pambansang Muziklaban 2025

Recruitment is officially open. Bands from across the country are invited to register online at https://tinyurl.com/PML2025BandRegistration, share your music, raise the bar, and make your mark on the national stage.

Participants will not only gain exposure and experience, but also the chance to perform before passionate crowds and alongside established artists who once stood in the same spot, fueled by the same dream, driven by the same fire. Red Horse Beer, the No. 1 Extra Strong Beer in the World, through Pambansang Muziklaban, celebrates the spirit of winners, bold and unstoppable. Every performance is a test of courage and craft, and only the most driven will rise to the top.

From the previous season, champions Daks Not Dead and Interstate exemplified what stands out on the Muziklaban stage: focused songwriting, tight execution, and presence that connects. Their win underscores that there is no single formula; own your sound, prepare, and deliver every round.

The 2025 season keeps the focus where it counts, on original songs, tight performances, and solid teamwork, holding high standards while staying open to fresh voices across rock and allied styles. If you have been waiting for a sign, this is it. Red Horse Beer Pambansang Muziklaban 2025 is here to find the next champions.

The competition unfolds across multiple stages, from online screening to live eliminations and semi-finals, culminating in the Grand Finals, where top acts contend for the Pambansang Muziklaban 2025 Champion title. Winners will receive prizes, performance opportunities, and a place in Muziklaban’s roster of champions.

For official updates, follow the Red Horse Beer Pambansang Muziklaban Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/redhorsebeermuziklaban

Simula na ang laban! Kayo na ba ang susunod na Pambansang Muziklaban 2025 champion?

By: Rakista