Simultaneous DSWD-SLP cash aid payout for micro rice retailers continue in NCR, Zambo del Sur

DSWD begins payout of cash aid for micro rice retailers in Parañaque City : The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) begins the payout of Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) - cash assistance for micro rice retailers in Parañaque City on Monday (September 11). The beneficiaries of the cash aid worth Php 15,000 are the qualified retailers identified by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). Some 129 retailers are expected to receive their cash aid. The provision of assistance is in line with the directives of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to assist small-scale business owners who have been directly impacted by the imposed rice price ceilings.

In line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to assist small rice retailers who were affected by the rice price ceilings, another set of cash payouts is now being held simultaneously in several public markets in Metro Manila and Zamboanga del Sur, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced on Monday (September 11).

“The distribution of PhP15,000 cash grants to affected rice retailers is now being implemented in the municipality of Pateros and the cities of Navotas, and Parañaque in the National Capital Region as well as in Zamboanga del Sur,” DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said.

The DSWD chief said the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) were the ones who identified the 337 beneficiaries who will receive the cash aid with 15 rice retailers in Pateros, 161 in Navotas, 129 in Parañaque, and 32 in Zamboanga del Sur.

The cash assistance to the affected rice retailers was drawn from the funds of the DSWD’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), which was approved by President Marcos before Executive Order No. 39 took effect on September 5.

Under EO No. 39, a price cap of Php41 per kilo was placed on regular milled rice while a ceiling of Php45 per kilo was mandated for well-milled rice. The price cap was aimed at controlling the surge of rice prices in the market.

“The DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government) helped inform the identified beneficiaries in Pateros, Navotas, and Parañaque about the cash grants ordered by the President,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

As the DSWD-SLP cash assistance for micro retailers continues, the DSWD and the DTI met on Monday to discuss the list of beneficiaries for the rest of the NCR and those in the provinces.

The simultaneous distribution of the SLP cash assistance kicked off last Saturday (Sept. 9) at the Commonwealth Market in Quezon City led by DSWD Secretary Gatchalian and Mayor Joy Belmonte, and at the Agora Market in San Juan City by DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual and Mayor Francis Zamora.

DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr., Congressman Oscar Malapitan, and Mayor Dale Malapitan led the distribution of cash grants at the Maypajo Market in Caloocan City.