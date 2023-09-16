222 SHARES Share Tweet

SIX illegal aliens were arrested in separate operations in Luzon and Visayas by Bureau of Immigration (BI) intelligence operatives. All six face deportation proceedings and will be detained in the BI’s facility in Bicutan, Taguig.

Arrested last September 12 were three Chinese nationals along Peneyra Rd. Brgy. San Pedro, Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, after being found to be illegally managing a junkshop and a fishery business in the area.

It was learned that one of the Chinese men presented a doubtful Philippine passport, while the other two presented documents stating that they were working in Makati. All three were arrested for misrepresentation and for violation of the conditions of their stay.

On the same date, a Sri Lankan national identified as Mihindukulasuriya Jude Sumedha Fernando was arrested in Brgy. San Fernando, San Jose, Antique.

Fernando was found by BI agents to be overstaying, undocumented, and working without a valid visa. He was found to be working in an aluminum and glass supply, and was not able to present immigration documents.

Also arrested along Waling-Waling Street, Brgy. San Pablo in Catbalogan City, Samar is Indian national Yadveer Singh. He was arrested for misrepresentation after presenting a Philippine driver’s license despite being a foreign national.

The BI agents also arrested in a condominium in Mandaluyong City Nigerian Ihekwoaba Stanley Chibuzo. Chibuzo was arrested for overstaying in the country for almost 4 years.

The BI also received reports that he is allegedly a member of the West African Drug Syndicate (WADS) and involved in numerous scams and illegal activities.