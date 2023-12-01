Six-storey school building to rise in Aurora Quezon Elementary School compound – Mayor Honey

Mayor Honey Lacuna (middle) showing the plans for the new school building at the Aurora Quezon Elementary School in Malate, Manila. With her in photo are (from left) School Principal Randy Emen, Division of City Schools Supt. Rita Riddle, Rep. Irwin Tieng (5th district), City Engineer Armand Andres and City Atchitect Pepito Balmoris. In the middle of Lacuna and Riddle is 5th district Councilor Aya Yupangco. (JERRY S. TAN)

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna led the groundbreaking of a six-storey school building at the Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School compound in Malate, Manila.

Lacuna was met by the school rondalla composed of children, along with school authorities led by school principal Randy Emen, division of city schools superintendent Rita Riddle, city engineer Armand Andres, District 5 Congressman Irwin Tieng, City Councilors, faculty members, students, parents and staff from the said school.

It was learned from Andres that the new building to be erected will have 75 classrooms, library, computer room, convertible hall and canteen, clinic and infirmary, lounge and two elevator units.

“Sana, ang bagong gusaling itatayo dito ay maging inspirasyon di lamang sa mga batang mag-aaral upang magsipag at magsikap sa kanilang pag-aaral, kundi maging sa mga guro na lalo pang pag-igihin, pag-ibayuhin ang kanilang gawain sa paglinang at paghasa sa kaalaman ng kanilang mga mag-aaral,” the mayor said.

In return, Lacuna called on the school authorities concerned to do their best to maintain and take good care of the new building and its facilities so that the future generations of students may be able to use them too.

“Pagsikapan din sana nating lahat na mapangalagaan at maingatan ito upang maraming mga kabataan ang makagamit nito at maging mahalagang bahagi ng kanilang karanasan sa pagkatuto at pag-aaral sa Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School dito sa lugar ng Malate,” Lacuna said.

“Ito ay alay natin sa mga Batang Manilenyo. Bahagi ng ating mga hakbang patungo sa pagsasakatuparan ng minimithi nating isang Maringal na Maynila,” the mayor added.

She also underscored the importance of education as the only thing that parents or guardians may bequeath to children and which will serve as their foundation for a better and stronger future.

According to Lacuna, every children deserves a chance to quality education which is why the local government is constantly coordinating with the Department of Education to continously come up with measures to address all the basic needs of the students in public schools.

“Sa pamamagitan ng masinop at maingat na pangangasiwa sa pondo ng ating lungsod ay patuloy din tayong makapagpapa-ayos, mapagpapatayo, makapagpapaganda ng mga pasilidad sa ating mga paaralan,” the mayor said.