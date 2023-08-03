Smalls Acts Toward Greener Future

139 SHARES Share Tweet

Sustainability is everybody’s business. Mother Earth is our home and we need to pull together to take care of it.

One concrete step we can take is to reduce our plastic waste. Plastic is a major pollutant and cutting down on it makes a difference. Iya Villania Arellano understands this problem and advocates responsible earth-friendly consumption, “We cannot go through a single day without having an impact on the environment. Let’s be part of the solution by being responsible consumers. One small step at a time can make a big difference.”

Iya is very strict about bringing reusable bags and containers to minimize her dependence on disposable plastic. She has even opted to put purchases or groceries in her purse or backpack if it means one less bag gets used!

Another important thing that Iya does to integrate sustainability into her daily life is to teach her children about it. She says that with her kids it’s, “Monkey see, monkey do!” So she is mindful of how they view waste.

Every day she is providing a good example of how her children should care for the planet. Instead of buying water when they’re out, Iya and her family do their best to bring reusable water bottles they can refill. At home, they take the time to separate their trash for proper recycling. These might seem like small steps, but more people building good habits like these can make a big impact on our landfills.

Not only does she make sure her kids grow up with sustainable habits, but she also supports companies like Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation (APC) that are doing their part reducing its environment impact.

Iya shared, “I am glad that other than making delicious and healthy food for my family, I am also contributing to the reduction of plastic waste with AJI-NO-MOTO® Umami Seasoning in paper packaging.”

AJI-NO-MOTO® Umami Seasoning 45g paper packaging is made from a natural and renewable paper material that can be planted, grown, harvested, and replanted. The paper packaging is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), a leader in sustainable forestry. As a company, Ajinomoto is taking responsibility for its product and is innovating with the planet in mind. This shift to paper packaging provides consumers with an alternative to plastic.

The Ajinomoto Group is a global company with specialties in the business of food and amino acids, guided by our leading-edge bioscience and fine chemical technologies.

Based on the corporate message “Eat Well, Live Well.”, we have been scientifically pursuing the possibilities of amino acids in supporting the healthy lives of people all around the world. We aim for future growth and continuous contribution to greater wellness by creating value through sustainable and innovative solutions for communities and society.

The Ajinomoto Group has offices in 36 countries and regions, and sells products in more than 130 countries and regions. In fiscal 2021, sales were 1.1149 trillion yen (8.73 billion U.S. dollars). To learn more, visit www.ajinomoto.com.