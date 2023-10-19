Smart Investment Redefined: Aboitiz Land Introduces The Strides at LIMA, Newest Development Venture in Batangas

Launching its first building, Slate, The Strides at LIMA will feature three mid-rise buildings: Cider (8 storeys), Amber (9 storeys), and Slate (7 storeys).

Aboitiz Land sets to redefine investment opportunities in Lipa, Batangas with The Strides at LIMA. The first mid-rise condominium within the expansive LIMA Estate is poised to elevate possibilities for investors seeking prime real estate in a thriving economic hub.

“We believe that The Strides at LIMA will not only redefine vertical living in Lipa but also redefine the investment landscape in Batangas. It’s a place to reside, thrive, and delight,” said Aboitiz Land CEO and President, David Rafael.

The Strides at LIMA: Where Your Investment Takes Flight

Strategically located within the Aboitiz-owned economic estate, The Strides at LIMA represents Aboitiz Land’s competitive foray into vertical development. This Php 2.5 billion venture comprises three meticulously designed mid-rise buildings: Slate, Amber, and Cider. The first building, Slate, will be home to a total of 217 units; investors can choose from studio and 1-bedroom units ranging from 18 sqm to 47 sqm, perfectly aligned with the rising housing demand in LIMA Estate.

This cluster of condominiums comes with amenities that support healthy work-life integration with its own co-working space that doubles as a library, swimming pool that comes with lounges and a deck, gym, function hall, roof deck garden, retail area and a stand-alone retail area.

The Strides at LIMA will be completed by building phases, with Slate scheduled for completion in 2027, Amber in 2028, and Cider in 2030.

A Sustainable Investment South of Luzon

LIMA Estate, a smart and future-ready mixed-use economic center in the heart of Batangas, has become the talk of the town for investors seeking a dynamic and integrated environment. The bustling 800-hectare economic estate boasts 510 hectares of industrial space, 30 hectares of commercial zones, and 60 hectares of residential living.

It is also easily accessible. In addition to the existing expressways that already link the region to Metro Manila and the Batangas International Port, forthcoming infrastructure initiatives are poised to significantly bolster road connectivity, stimulate trade and investment, and expand employment prospects within the Southern Tagalog region and its ties with the national capital.

Complementing the industrial and commercial sectors, LIMA Estate brings diverse retail and dining options to its residents and visitors, anchored by The Outlets at Lipa, the Philippines’ largest outdoor shopping mall. Sports enthusiasts can revel in the glory of Aboitiz Pitch, an Olympic-sized football field, while those seeking luxury can unwind at Lima Park Hotel, a 4-star hotel. This fully integrated economic center is poised to be home to Batangas’ first Central Business District, complete with BPO offices and dormitories.

With over 111 locators, including top manufacturers in the country, LIMA Estate is a PEZA-regulated economic zone that offers vast investment opportunities. Schools, hospitals, churches, and a transport hub are on the horizon, making it an even more attractive proposition for investors looking to secure their future in South Luzon.

Investment Potential: LIMA Estate’s Rising Property Values

Integrating a retail component within residential spaces serves as a valuable and complimentary amenity for residents. This inclusion aims to provide everyday convenience within the community, ensuring that vecinos have more time to savor life’s pleasures. Choice retail brands aim to simplify daily life, fostering a vibrant, interconnected neighborhood where neighbors can enjoy life to the fullest.

The project symbolizes innovation, progress, and a commitment to sustainable living—all within the vibrant tapestry of Batangas City. This sustainability commitment is evident through the integration of solar panel-powered common spaces, harnessing renewable energy to reduce the carbon footprint and promote energy efficiency. The adherence to EDGE-certification standards underscores the commitment to resource-efficient design, ensuring water and energy conservation throughout the community. Anchoring the project to a BERDE-certified estate demonstrates a dedication to holistic sustainability, emphasizing not only environmental considerations but also social and economic aspects.

Investors looking for evidence of property value appreciation in the area need look no further than Aboitiz Land’s The Villages at Lipa, another thriving residential enclave within LIMA Estate. Here, property values have appreciated by up to an astounding 118%, underlining the remarkable growth and investment potential of the region.

As Aboitiz Land unveils its forward-thinking endeavor, The Strides at LIMA, it invites investors to be part of Batangas City’s promising future. To know more about The Strides at LIMA, click here https://www.thestridesatlima.ph/.

About Aboitiz Land

For over 25 years, Aboitiz Land has stayed true to its promise of innovating ways to bring more Filipinos home through its thriving master-planned communities. It now looks to further expand its reach by continuing to develop innovative and fully-integrated communities in more locations across the Philippines. A subsidiary of the Aboitiz Group, it is built on a firm foundation with a hundred-year heritage of advancing business and communities.

For more information about Aboitiz Land, please visit www.aboitizland.com.