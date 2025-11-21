SMC is lining up its pockets while communities face disaster after disaster from its fossil projects

443 SHARES Share Tweet

Fr. Edwin Gariguez, Lead Convenor of Protect VIP, on SMC’s tripled profit following its LNG deal:

We express grave concern over the tripled profit of San Miguel Corporation (SMC) arising from its LNG deal with the Pangilinan-led Meralco PowerGen Corp. and Aboitiz-owned Therma Natgas Power Inc., through their joint venture Chromite Gas Holdings Inc.

SMC posted a net income of P42.2 billion from January to September, a staggering 215% increase from P13.5 billion in the same period last year. These gains stand in stark contrast to the reality on the ground: across the country, including in host communities of SMC’s gas projects, people are reeling from one disaster after another. These impacts are only worsened by the corruption recently exposed in flood-control projects, further revealing how dirty deals erode public safety and climate resilience.

In August, Ramon Ang publicly pledged to “fix” Metro Manila’s flooding at “no cost to the government”. The promise would be almost admirable – if it were not so deeply ironic. It is absurd for SMC to posture as a savior when its own aggressive fossil fuel expansion and questionable infrastructure projects have helped fuel the very crises that now endanger our communities.

Fisherfolk and coastal families have long raised the alarm over the impacts of SMC’s gas buildout: drastic declines in fish catch, worsening water and air pollution, and persistent noise disturbances that make once-thriving communities increasingly unlivable. These harms unfold in and around the Verde Island Passage, one of the world’s most biodiverse marine corridors, now threatened by SMC’s continued pursuit of profit over people and the environment.

We maintain that there is no such thing as ethical wealth creation when it is built on the exploitation of irreplaceable ecosystems and the communities that depend on them. SMC’s soaring profits must be scrutinized, not celebrated. As the corporation continues to enrich itself, the communities bearing the brunt of its fossil fuel projects are left to confront disaster after disaster.

A transition away from fossil fuels is now imperative, especially as negotiations at COP30 in Belém, Brazil intensify, with 83 countries calling for a global phaseout of fossil fuels, which is an unprecedented development in UN climate conference history.

Protect VIP calls on government institutions, regulators, and the public to hold SMC to account and put an end to fossil-driven development that sacrifices our people, our oceans, and our future.