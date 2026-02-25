Solo parent in distress finds hope, helping hand in DSWD’s AICS

305 SHARES Share Tweet

For Mary Jane Galo, every day is a quiet battle fought with resilience and unwavering love for her family.

As a solo parent and a person with disability, she shoulders responsibilities that would overwhelm many. With a blind left eye and struggling to secure regular employment, Mary Jane often faces uncertainty on how to meet even the most basic needs at home.

With mounting financial pressures and bills piling up since late last year, the situation seemed hopeless. And with limited options and no clear source of additional income, Mary Jane turned to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for help.

Guided by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian to deliver crisis intervention services in accordance with existing laws and policies, the Department continues to extend compassionate support to Filipinos in distress—helping them regain stability and hope during life’s most difficult moments.

On December 7, 2025, Mary Jane sought help through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program in one of the Social Welfare and Development (SWAD) Offices of DSWD’s Field Office (FO) – Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

The financial aid Mary Jane received did not just help pay her bills—it eased the heavy burden she had been carrying alone. In her most difficult moment, AICS became, in her own words, a source of comfort when no one else would step in.

“Para sa akin na solo parent at PWD, talagang na-appreciate ko po itong mga pagkakataong ganito na may mga financial assistance na nakatutulong sa pamumuhay ng aking pamilya,” Mary Jane said.

For Mary Jane, the support meant more than temporary relief. It restored her sense of dignity and security, reminding her that she was not alone in facing life’s challenges. Knowing that the program remains accessible gives her peace of mind that help will still be there should another crisis arise.

“Maraming salamat po sa programang AICS sa tulong na ito,” an emotional Mary Jane said.

Mary Jane’s story reflects the broader mission of AICS—to provide immediate assistance to individuals and families experiencing crisis, regardless of their social status.

The AICS, which is under the DSWD’s Crisis Intervention Program (CIP), offers financial aid for medical needs, burial expenses, and other essential support, helping beneficiaries stabilize their situation and begin the path toward recovery.

The AICS’ services are available daily for walk-in clients in all DSWD Crisis Intervention Units (CIUs), SWAD offices, and satellite offices nationwide. Each region maintains its own offices to ensure faster and more accessible assistance, with locations listed on the official DSWD website.

Mary Jane’s journey is a powerful reminder that assistance can arrive when it is needed most. Her gratitude speaks not only of relief received but of renewed strength to keep moving forward for her family.

And just like her, countless individuals facing sudden hardships can find reassurance in knowing that help is within reach—ready to lift them up, restore hope, and help them to start over again. (KB)